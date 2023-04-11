Armed robbers kill two more citizens over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI: Two men, including a factory worker, were shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in the city on Monday, police said.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that Sami Sabir and Amanullah were shot at and wounded by armed muggers when they put up resistance to their robbery bid near Khalil ground in Ayub Goth.

Without providing any details regarding the incident, Sohrab Goth SHO Wilayat Shah said that Sabir died in the incident. The body and the wounded man were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Earlier in the day, a factory worker was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Shah Latif Town.

Man’s killing in Shah Latif Town sparks protest as residents block National Highway for vehicular traffic

The police said 45-year-old Shahid Lakhair was shot at and wounded when he offered resistance near Jogi Mor in Shah Latif Town. He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he died during treatment in the evening.

He was the resident of a housing society off the National Highway.

The incident enraged his relatives and local residents who blocked the main National Highway, carrying the body of the victim in protest against the alleged failure of police to control crime.

The protest led to a prolonged traffic jam on the main artery, according to the police and witnesses.

After blocking the road, the protesters chanted slogans against the police and deman­ded arrest of the killers. They said Shahid had left home to go to the factory when armed pillion riders tried to rob him. As he put up resistance, the robbers shot and killed him. The heirs complained that the police were not cooperating with them for the arrest of the killers.

A traffic police spokesperson said that as the highway was blocked, traffic was diverted onto alternate routes/roads from Manzil Pump and Mehran Link.

The protesters dispersed peacefully when police assured them that the killers would be arrested soon.

In Baldia Town, a man was shot at and wounded by armed muggers when he put up resistance.

The Madina Colony police said that the wounded man, identified as Jamil Rehman, 40, was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

In Ahsandabad, 32-year-old Minhaj Muzaffar was shot at and wounded by armed robbers when he offered resistance near Go Pump in Ahsanabad on Monday evening.

The SITE-Superhighway poli­ce said that he was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

