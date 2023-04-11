DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

Armed robbers kill two more citizens over resistance in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 10:42am

KARACHI: Two men, including a factory worker, were shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in the city on Monday, police said.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that Sami Sabir and Amanullah were shot at and wounded by armed muggers when they put up resistance to their robbery bid near Khalil ground in Ayub Goth.

Without providing any details regarding the incident, Sohrab Goth SHO Wilayat Shah said that Sabir died in the incident. The body and the wounded man were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Earlier in the day, a factory worker was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Shah Latif Town.

Man’s killing in Shah Latif Town sparks protest as residents block National Highway for vehicular traffic

The police said 45-year-old Shahid Lakhair was shot at and wounded when he offered resistance near Jogi Mor in Shah Latif Town. He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he died during treatment in the evening.

He was the resident of a housing society off the National Highway.

The incident enraged his relatives and local residents who blocked the main National Highway, carrying the body of the victim in protest against the alleged failure of police to control crime.

The protest led to a prolonged traffic jam on the main artery, according to the police and witnesses.

After blocking the road, the protesters chanted slogans against the police and deman­ded arrest of the killers. They said Shahid had left home to go to the factory when armed pillion riders tried to rob him. As he put up resistance, the robbers shot and killed him. The heirs complained that the police were not cooperating with them for the arrest of the killers.

A traffic police spokesperson said that as the highway was blocked, traffic was diverted onto alternate routes/roads from Manzil Pump and Mehran Link.

The protesters dispersed peacefully when police assured them that the killers would be arrested soon.

In Baldia Town, a man was shot at and wounded by armed muggers when he put up resistance.

The Madina Colony police said that the wounded man, identified as Jamil Rehman, 40, was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

In Ahsandabad, 32-year-old Minhaj Muzaffar was shot at and wounded by armed robbers when he offered resistance near Go Pump in Ahsanabad on Monday evening.

The SITE-Superhighway poli­ce said that he was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.