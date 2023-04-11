Five injured in attack on Swabi police station

SWABI: A constable was among five people injured when unidentified militants attacked the Tordher police station in Chota Lahor tehsil with a grenade on Sunday night, the police and rescue officials said.

District police officer Najamul Hussain said on Monday that the attack occurred three days after an assistant sub-inspector was martyred and two police personnel were injured when militants lobbed grenades onto their car in Yar Hussain area.

He said that two militants riding a motorcycle appeared in front of the police station, and the man riding pillion lobbed a grenade at the police station, injuring constable Tayyab Khan, who was performing duty at the main gate, and five civilians, who were also present there.

He said that the militants sped away in the blanket of darkness.

The Rescue 1122 ambulances along with medical teams arrived at the spot, provided first aid to the injured and later shifted them to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shahmansoor.

The other injured persons included Jawad Khan, Hamid Khan, Irshad Khan and Ameer Syed.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023