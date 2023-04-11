DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

Five injured in attack on Swabi police station

A Correspondent Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:14am

SWABI: A constable was among five people injured when unidentified militants attacked the Tordher police station in Chota Lahor tehsil with a grenade on Sunday night, the police and rescue officials said.

District police officer Najamul Hussain said on Monday that the attack occurred three days after an assistant sub-inspector was martyred and two police personnel were injured when militants lobbed grenades onto their car in Yar Hussain area.

He said that two militants riding a motorcycle appeared in front of the police station, and the man riding pillion lobbed a grenade at the police station, injuring constable Tayyab Khan, who was performing duty at the main gate, and five civilians, who were also present there.

He said that the militants sped away in the blanket of darkness.

The Rescue 1122 ambulances along with medical teams arrived at the spot, provided first aid to the injured and later shifted them to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shahmansoor.

The other injured persons included Jawad Khan, Hamid Khan, Irshad Khan and Ameer Syed.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.