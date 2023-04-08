Two police officials martyred in Swabi, Waziristan attacks

SWABI/NORTH WAZIRISTAN: An assistant sub-inspector of police embraced martyrdom and two other personnel suffered critical injuries when militants attacked the vehicle they travelled in with a hand grenade in Swabi district on Friday evening.

Also in the day, a police constable was killed in an act of ‘target killing’ in North Waziristan tribal district.

The Swabi attack was reported in the main Yar Hussain Bazaar a few minutes before Iftar time.

The police said that the militants lobbed a hand grenade at the police personnel’s vehicle as it was bound for the Yar Hussain police station.

They said that ASI Sair Khan was martyred in the attack, while the accompanying constables Gul Naseeb Khan and Ajaz Khan were seriously injured.

The police said that the deceased belonged to Kalu Khan village.

They said that the injured were immediately shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex, where the doctors declared the condition of constable Gul Naseeb to be critical.

The police claimed that ostensibly, it was a militant attack, which was being probed.

“It seems that militants are behind this hand grenade attack, but they are investigating it from different angles to know about it,” district police officer Najmul Hussain told Dawn.

The police cordoned off the area after the attack and tightened security at and around all entry points and key places in the area.

Meanwhile, gunmen killed a police constable in Khadikhel market of North Waziristan tribal district on Friday.

The police said it was an act of “target killing”. They said that constable Zahidullah came under gun attack in a market while doing his duty.

The police said that unidentified men fired bullets at the constable and fled.

They said that the policeman embraced martyrdom on the spot.

The police said that the body was shifted to the main Mirali hospital, while an investigation had been launched into the “target killing.”

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2023