4 Levies men dead, 2 injured as Kalat commissioner’s vehicle collides with trawler in Balochistan’s Surab

Ismail Sasoli Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 10:59pm
<p>People crowd around Kalat Commissioner Dawood Khilji’s vehicle after it meets with an accident in Balochistan’s Surab district on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

At least four Levies personnel lost their lives and two were injured when the squad of Kalat Commissioner Dawood Khilji suffered an accident in Balochistan’s Surab district on Monday, police said.

Confirming the death toll, Surab Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allah Bakhsh Baloch said the commissioner and his squad were travelling to Khuzdar when their vehicle collided with a trawler coming from the opposite direction.

The SSP said Commissioner Khilji remained unharmed and the two injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Surab. He said the trawler’s driver had been arrested.

Last month, four people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on the Quetta-Zhob highway.

According to Levies officials, the accident had taken place near the Killi Khanan Bostan area of Balochistan’s Pishin district due to overspeeding.

Seven people were travelling in the car that was hit by an over-speeding Mazda truck coming from the opposite direction, they had said, adding that four people had died on the spot as a result of the accident.

Levies officials said a case of the accident had been registered and a search operation was launched for the truck’s driver, who had escaped after the incident.

