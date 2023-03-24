DAWN.COM Logo

Four killed in head-on collision near Pishin

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 07:07am

QUETTA: Four people have been killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a truck and car at the Quetta-Zhob highway on Thursday.

According to Levies officials, the accident took place near the Killi Khanan Bostan area of Pishin district due to overspeeding.

Seven people were travelling in the car that was hit by an over-speeding Mazda truck coming from the opposite direction. “All four people died on the spot as a result of the collision,” said a Levies official.

The bodies and injured were moved to the Pishin district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Murad Khan, Saqib Ali, Sirajuddin and Jamal Khan who belonged to Harnai. The injured were identified as Khuda-i-dad, Ainullah and Muhammad Zareef. According to Levies, a case has been registered while a search operation has been launched for the truck driver, Abdul Qadeem, who escaped from the scene after the accident.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2023

