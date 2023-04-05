Assassination attempt on Imran: Home dept proposes one-man tribunal to probe charges

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has proposed the government to appoint a one-man tribunal to investigate the serious allegations of assassination of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a summary moved by Punjab additional chief secretary (home) Shakeel Ahmed, it has been asked to place the matter before the provincial cabinet for approval of the appointment of the tribunal to begin the investigations into the ‘serious’ threats to the life of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman as alleged by him off and on.

The Punjab government initiated the move when the former PM repeatedly asserted that a plot has been hatched for his assassination, alleging that the sitting prime minister and the interior minister had been behind the conspiracy.

The issue further drew attention of the federal and provincial governments when Imran Khan and his other senior party leaders came hard on them, raised fingers on some senior officers of the law-enforcement agencies, particularly, of the police officers serving against top positions alleging that they may play a ‘key role’ in his assassination.

A month back in the first week of March, PTI chief Imran Khan had also reportedly taken up the same matter with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Through a letter, he sought intervention of the CJP for adequate security arrangements for his appearance in the court due to the possible assassination attempt on him.

He had alleged that the current premier and the interior minister were involved in the failed assassination attempt on him. He further informed the CJP about ‘more such grave threats’ to his life saying that another plot was being hatched for his assassination.

Later, many other senior leaders of the PTI also alleged that the party chairman was facing ‘serious’ life threats and accused the provincial and federal government high-ups in this regard.

“The Punjab government has desired to constitute a one-man tribunal to conduct an inquiry into assassination threats as alleged by PTI chairman Imran Khan,” reads the summary letter of the home department.

It stated that the government intends to ensure that such serious allegations be thoroughly investigated and strict action be taken either way.

The department proposed that the one-man tribunal under section 3 of the Punjab Tribunals of the Inquiry Ordinance1969 may be appointed for the purpose of making an inquiry with the Terms of References (TORs) to investigate assassination threats as alleged by PTI chief Imran Khan, to ascertain the fact(s) and cause (s) of the assassination threats, to fix responsibility, and to make recommendations to avert such incidents in future.

“Keeping in view the aforementioned, it is requested that the matter may be placed before the provincial cabinet in terms of Rule 25 (1) (a) of the Punjab government Rules of Business 2011, for appointment of One Man Tribunal under Section 3 of the Punjab Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance 1969,” reads the summary.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2023