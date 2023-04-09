DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2023

Muslims have exclusive rights to pray inside Al Aqsa mosque: OIC

Anwar Iqbal Published April 9, 2023 Updated April 9, 2023 08:12am
<p>Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound on April 5. — Reuters</p>

Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound on April 5. — Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The Organ­isation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a joint resolution on Saturday, emphasiSing that Muslims have an exclusive right to pray inside the Al Aqsa mosque.

In Doha, Qatar announced that it has started mediation to reduce tensions in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session to consider Israeli violence against Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa this week. The closed-door meeting was called by the UAE, the Arab League’s representative in the council, and China, one of its five permanent members.

The session followed two days of continued Israeli violence against worshippers inside the mosque and a rocket attack inside Israel on the Jewish Passover holiday.

Resolution warns of consequences if Israeli occupation forces continue infringement

The OIC resolution, passed at an extraordinary meeting of its executive council in Jeddah and made available at the UN headquarters in New York, reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian Cause, with Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and its sanctities at its heart, for the entire Islamic Ummah.

It underlined the eternal attachment of Muslims all over the world to the Al Aqsa mosque. The resolution also affirmed the Arab and Islamic identity of occupied East Al-Quds, the capital of the State of Palestine.

The resolution condemned the dangerous escalation by the Israeli occupation forces and terrorist settlers by repeatedly storming the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramazan. It noted that the escalation culminated in “the atrocious brutal attack on the night of 14th Ramazan on worshipers and those stationed in its courtyards while performing their prayers and rituals, including women and children.

The resolution warned of the consequences of the continued infringement by “the Israeli occupation authorities, their officials, and terrorist settlers” on the sanctity of the Al Aqsa mosque.

It held Israel accountable for the consequences of these dangerous and provocative actions, “as it continues to seek, through systematic brutal attacks, deliberate provocation, and repeated incitement, to inflame the situation and provoke a religious confrontation”.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023

Middle East
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A tactical victory
09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

OVER the past decades, militancy in Pakistan has evolved into a hydra-headed monster. On Friday, a major achievement...
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.
Chinese diplomacy
08 Apr, 2023

Chinese diplomacy

THE post-World War II global order has been dominated by the US, and to a lesser extent its European allies. It is...