Ulema, traders vow to help police maintain peace

LAKKI MARWAT: Ulema, traders and journalists have vowed to extend full support to the police to maintain law and order and promote peace and harmony in Bannu district.

They made the decision during separate meetings with regional police officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar at his office on Friday.

A delegation of ulema headed by district Khateeb Mufti Abdul Ghani Advocate met the police chief and discussed with him matters pertaining to maintenance of peace and elimination of crimes.

They assured the region police officer that the clerics and prayer leaders would use their influence to pursue people to assist police in actions against anti-peace elements.

They said Islam was the religion of peace and that promotion of peace and harmony in society was the prime responsibility of religious figures.

At a separate meeting with journalists, Mr Anwar stressed the need to improve close coordination between police and media personnel to help bridge the gap between police and the general public.

He said local journalists always played positive role in maintaining peace in the area and their help enabled the police to control crimes and bring hardened criminals into the clutches of law.

Office-bearers of traders’ bodies also assured the regional police officer that they would support police in actions against criminals and anti-state elements.

SHOT DEAD: A man was killed over a property dispute in Darra Pezu town of Lakki Marwat on Friday, the police said.

Shah Jahan, 64, father of the deceased, Shazada, 37, told the Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police officials that Islam Din, Kamran, Shakeel and Shamsuddin shot dead his son over property dispute.

He said he along with his son had gone to his land, where the alleged killers had launched construction work. “I asked them to settle the dispute over ownership of land with us, but they didn’t agree,” he maintained, telling police the killers shot at and injured his son and escaped.

He said he shifted his son to the rural health centre in Titterkhel town where he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case against the alleged killers, who belonged to Wanda Akbari area of Tank district.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023