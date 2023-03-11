Police, ulema vow to maintain peace in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: The local police and ulema have agreed to launch integrated efforts to maintain peace and promote harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

The consensus was reached at a meeting held here on Friday with district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed in the chair.

The religious figures hailed the police for result-oriented actions against criminals and anti-peace elements. They said strenuous efforts by police helped maintain law and order and eradicate crimes.

On the occasion, Mr Ahmed asked the ulema to promote sectarian harmony and use their influence to purge the society of vices and crimes. “Religious figures are placed in high esteem in the society, so they should raise awareness among people about importance of peace,” he maintained.

Also, the district police officer paid a visit to the University of Science and Technology and a medical college to check security arrangements there.

He went to different departments of the educational institutes and checked deployment of cops.

He also checked operational condition of weapons the policemen possessed and directed the cops to be vigilant.

EXHIBITION: The agriculture extension department arranged an exhibition of farm products at the commissioner’s office in Bannu on Friday.

Divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel inaugurated the exhibition.

Agriculture experts briefed the commissioner and other government officials about the locally-produced products, including rice, sesame, canola, sunflower and millet seeds, and oil extracted from sesame, canola and sunflower; besides vegetables, sugarcane, gur and banana.

On the occasion, the farmers, who got high yield, received cash prizes from the divisional commissioner.

Mr Sabatkhel asked farmers to take advantage of incentives offered by the government and use modern agricultural equipment to boost their per acre yield.

Bannu deputy commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Afridi, director agriculture Khuda Yar Khan, deputy directors Rehmatullah, Saima Ghazal and Madiha Jameel and assistant commissioner, development, Gul Nawaz were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023