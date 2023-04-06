DAWN.COM Logo

Army vows to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats: COAS Munir

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 04:39pm
<p>COAS Asim Munir visits areas along the Line of Control on Thursday. — ISPR</p>

COAS Asim Munir visits areas along the Line of Control on Thursday. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Thursday that the army was resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against “all kinds of threats”.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) today.

The army chief was received by the Rawalpindi Corps Commander and briefed on the situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

The ISPR statement said Gen Munir met officers and troops on the forward positions and emphasised upon the troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

“The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale,” it stated.

“Pakistan Army is resolved to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

He also said that the army was determined to support the “just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions”.

