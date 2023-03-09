Handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Thursday that a “handful of misguided elements” cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces were committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the province.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks during a visit to Gwadar.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor were present during the army chief’s visit.

The ISPR statement said Gen Munir was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, the formation’s operational preparedness for the security of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

During the meeting, the army chief appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

“While interacting with troops, the COAS emphasised that a handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces [are] committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity,” the ISPR quoted Gen Munir as saying.

He also laid particular emphasis on the socio-economic development of the area and announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood in the province.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.