UK channel apologises to Dar over graft allegations

LONDON: A Pakistani TV channel with broadcast rights in the United Kingdom apologised to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar this week after a string of allegations against him.

Former PTI minister Farrukh Habib had in September last year alleged that Mr Dar was involved in criminal activities and opening of fake accounts.

Mr Dar instituted defamation proceedings against the channel which later settled out of court with the finance minister and agreed to issue an apology. The channel said the allegations made by Mr Habib were “false, baseless and untrue” and that it regretted airing them.

Published in Dawn, April 5rd, 2023