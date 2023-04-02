Sindh collects record sales tax in March

ISLAMABAD: The monthly sales tax collection by the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) jumped by a record 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs19.034 billion in March, showed provisional data released on Saturday.

The SRB collection reached Rs128.206bn in the first nine months of 2022-23 from Rs104.800bn in the corresponding period last year, indicating a growth of 22pc or Rs23.406bn.

According to the provincial revenue authority, this is a record collection despite the slowing down of the economy and flood devastations.

Responsible for the administration, collection and enforcement of sales tax on services, the SRB started its operations in 2011-12.

SRB Chairman Wasif Memon said the collection grew despite the sluggish port activity and flood damages thanks to effective enforcement, broadening of service sectors and recoveries of old cases.

He said that the cooperation of taxpayers was one of the main things to achieving daunting monthly targets of sales tax.

The provincial government has assigned SRB a collection target of Rs180bn for 2022-23.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023