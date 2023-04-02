DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2023

Sindh collects record sales tax in March

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: The monthly sales tax collection by the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) jumped by a record 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs19.034 billion in March, showed provisional data released on Saturday.

The SRB collection reached Rs128.206bn in the first nine months of 2022-23 from Rs104.800bn in the corresponding period last year, indicating a growth of 22pc or Rs23.406bn.

According to the provincial revenue authority, this is a record collection despite the slowing down of the economy and flood devastations.

Responsible for the administration, collection and enforcement of sales tax on services, the SRB started its operations in 2011-12.

SRB Chairman Wasif Memon said the collection grew despite the sluggish port activity and flood damages thanks to effective enforcement, broadening of service sectors and recoveries of old cases.

He said that the cooperation of taxpayers was one of the main things to achieving daunting monthly targets of sales tax.

The provincial government has assigned SRB a collection target of Rs180bn for 2022-23.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stampede deaths
Updated 02 Apr, 2023

Stampede deaths

For the state, the distribution of food aid or cash needs to be streamlined and transparent.
Handover halted
02 Apr, 2023

Handover halted

SOMETIMES individuals and institutions need to be saved from themselves. The Lahore High Court’s ruling on Friday...
Flying out
02 Apr, 2023

Flying out

OUR aviation industry is once again in the midst of a crisis. The slashing of pilots’ salaries and a steep ...
Courting controversy
Updated 01 Apr, 2023

Courting controversy

Pakistan cannot afford any of its top judges to be seen to be associated with one political narrative or the other.
No more freebies
01 Apr, 2023

No more freebies

PERHAPS amongst the major reasons Pakistan is fighting to maintain financial solvency today is that its rapacious...
Airports in private hands
01 Apr, 2023

Airports in private hands

THE government decision to ‘outsource’ the operations and land assets of the three main airports in Lahore,...