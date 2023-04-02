DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2023

Man gets 10 years in prison for raping neighbour in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 10:54am

KARACHI: A sessions court has sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment on charges of raping a differently-abled girl.

The court found Muhammad Adil guilty of subjecting his 20-year-old neighbour to a sexual assault in Rizvia Society in November 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (central) Zabiha Khattak also imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the convict and in case of default he would have to undergo an additional two months in prison.

The court in its verdict stated that all the prosecution witnesses, especially the victim, fully deposed against the accused and there was no material contradiction in their testimonies.

According to the DNA report, slide samples and clothes of the victim did not contain any male DNA, but the medico-legal officer clearly deposed that the girl was raped, it added.

“Nowadays, the above type of crime is at peak in society which creates havoc in the society especially girls keep in fear due to said act. The said type of crime should be dealt with iron hands,” the judge concluded.

According to the prosecution, a woman lodged an FIR stating that she was a widow and worked as domestic help. On the day of the incident, she was at work when the accused subjected her stepdaughter to a sexual assault.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stampede deaths
Updated 02 Apr, 2023

Stampede deaths

For the state, the distribution of food aid or cash needs to be streamlined and transparent.
Handover halted
02 Apr, 2023

Handover halted

SOMETIMES individuals and institutions need to be saved from themselves. The Lahore High Court’s ruling on Friday...
Flying out
02 Apr, 2023

Flying out

OUR aviation industry is once again in the midst of a crisis. The slashing of pilots’ salaries and a steep ...
Courting controversy
Updated 01 Apr, 2023

Courting controversy

Pakistan cannot afford any of its top judges to be seen to be associated with one political narrative or the other.
No more freebies
01 Apr, 2023

No more freebies

PERHAPS amongst the major reasons Pakistan is fighting to maintain financial solvency today is that its rapacious...
Airports in private hands
01 Apr, 2023

Airports in private hands

THE government decision to ‘outsource’ the operations and land assets of the three main airports in Lahore,...