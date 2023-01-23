DAWN.COM Logo

Soldier martyred in Bannu IED blast: ISPR

Dawn.com Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 11:15pm
Martyred soldier Sepoy Gul Sher. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Janikhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred soldier as 24-year-old Sepoy Gul Sher, a resident of Khyber district.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the brief ISPR statement said.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed sorrow and paid tribute to the martyred soldier.

Last week, four soldiers were martyred, and as many terrorists were killed in separate incidents in parts of Balochistan.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The year 2022 ended with December as the deadliest month for Pakistan as the country suffered as many as 376 terror attacks in the year that resulted in an increased number of casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Additional input from APP

