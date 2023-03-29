DAWN.COM Logo

Boy held for ‘rape’ of minor schoolmate in Bahawalnagar

Our Correspondent Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 09:36am

BAHAWALNAGAR: Saddar police have detained an 11-year-old boy for allegedly raping his six-year-old schoolmate at Chak Dhai Munni Ram.

According to the victim’s family, the incident took place on March 22 at about 1 pm when the girl visited a nearby shop to buy some candy on her way home from school.

A boy, student of the same school, who was chasing the girl, forcibly took the girl to his house, raped her, and threatened to kill her if she talked to anyone.

The family shifted the girl to hospital.

Talking to Dawn, the girl’s father said notables of the area intervened and stopped him from taking legal action against the suspect when he tried to approach the police.

He said later, on March 25, he took the girl to the police station and informed them about the issue.

DPO’s spokesperson Adnan Ali said a case had been registered against the suspect on the same day the victim’s family complained.

He said the police had also detained the boy who confessed to committing the crime during interrogation.

He said the police were awaiting the initial medical report for further legal proceedings.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2023

