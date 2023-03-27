DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2023

Rape case filed against prayer leader in Gujrat

Our Correspondent Published March 27, 2023 Updated March 27, 2023 01:36pm

GUJRAT: Police have booked a prayer leader for raping a youth after drugging him in the Khalidabad locality of Shaheen Chowk police precincts.

Hailing from Sohaal village near Kotla, the complainant told police that he was a Hafiz of the Holy Quran. He said the Khalidabad mosque prayer leader approached him by phone a few days prior to Ramazan and asked him (the complainant) to lead the Taraweeh prayers in his mosque.

When he visited him, the accused told the youth since the mosque committee members were not available, he should stay there for a night.

He said the prayer leader served him drugged meal and raped him at night. Police have registered a case against the suspect under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop concerns
27 Mar, 2023

Crop concerns

AFTER last year’s heatwave that caused wheat grains to shrink significantly, the ongoing wet spell in Punjab and...
Higher learning
Updated 27 Mar, 2023

Higher learning

It is unfortunate that universities in Pakistan — with a few honourable exceptions — are hardly delivering world-class graduates.
Nur Jehan’s suffering
27 Mar, 2023

Nur Jehan’s suffering

FOR years, she was a star attraction for children visiting the Karachi Zoo who delighted in taking rides on her ...
Dickensian misery
Updated 26 Mar, 2023

Dickensian misery

Analysts warn we can expect inflationary pressures to get progressively worse over the remainder of the month.
Dog-bite cases
26 Mar, 2023

Dog-bite cases

AWAY from the hurly-burly of politics, Pakistan’s considerable healthcare challenges cry out for attention. ...
Life-changing chatbot…
26 Mar, 2023

Life-changing chatbot…

THE arrival and impressive performance of the generative artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT has left the world...