ASI suspended for slapping man during flour distribution in Lakki Marwat

A Correspondent Published March 26, 2023 Updated March 26, 2023 12:06pm

LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed on Saturday suspended an assistant sub-inspector for slapping an elderly man during the free flour distribution process.

An official said the action was initiated against ASI Rauf Khan of Saddar police station when a video went viral on social media showing him slapping an elderly man.

He said that the suspended official would face disciplinary proceedings under relevant rules.

Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat deputy commissioner Abdul Hadi paid surprise visits to the outlets of flour dealers in Kherukhel Pakka area following public complaints about irregularities in distribution of free flour to the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme.

During the visits, he took notice of the complaints about dealers demanding money from the beneficiaries of the government free flour scheme, and ordered arrest of a flour dealer.

The deputy commissioner also ordered suspension of a patwari (revenue official) for not reporting the irregularities in free flour distribution to the district administration.

Mr Hadi also inspected the outlets of flour dealers in Lakki city and Darra Pezu town, and cancelled licences of three dealers on public complaints.

The deputy commissioner directed the flour dealers to ensure that the beneficiaries of the government scheme got the commodity without facing any difficulty.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2023

