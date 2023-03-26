DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2023

Two ‘hired assassins’ held for killing cleric in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 26, 2023 Updated March 26, 2023 10:50am

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspected hitmen for their alleged involvement in the recent targeted killing of a religious scholar in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

They said that Sufi Abdul Qayyum was murdered on March 21 over a property dispute by hired assassins and there was no sectarian motive behind his killing.

Speaking at a press conference, DIG-East Muquddas Haider said that the police and an intelligence agency, with the help of CCTV footage, carried out raids in different areas and arrested two suspects.

He said that the suspects were identified as Ali Akbar alias Shahid and Tanveer. An unlicensed pistol and the motorcycle used in the murder were recovered from them, he added.

The DIG said that suspect Akbar “confessed” to have killed the scholar. “Their handler has been identified and efforts were under way to arrest him,” he said.

He clarified that the murder had nothing to do with any mosque issue as suggested by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

He said that the held suspects were hired assassins, who were given Rs500,000 by their ‘handler’ for killing the scholar over some plot dispute.

SSP-East Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Dawn that Akbar was arrested in 2013 as he was involved in a ‘political shooting’.

The second suspect, Tanveer, was also arrested in connection with a theft case and sent to the prison in the year 2014, the SSP said, adding that both Akbar and Tanveer became friends in prison.

Sufi Abdul Qayum, a leader of the Sunni Ulema Council, was gunned down by armed pillion riders near his residence when he was returning home after offering Fajr prayer in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dickensian misery
Updated 26 Mar, 2023

Dickensian misery

Analysts warn we can expect inflationary pressures to get progressively worse over the remainder of the month.
Dog-bite cases
26 Mar, 2023

Dog-bite cases

AWAY from the hurly-burly of politics, Pakistan’s considerable healthcare challenges cry out for attention. ...
Life-changing chatbot…
26 Mar, 2023

Life-changing chatbot…

THE arrival and impressive performance of the generative artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT has left the world...
Elusive deal
Updated 25 Mar, 2023

Elusive deal

The cost of ineptitude in dealing with the IMF will be brutal.
Orwellian schemes
Updated 25 Mar, 2023

Orwellian schemes

THE proposed task force to police social media for ‘anti-army’ content is a bad idea, simply because such vague...
Covid-19 on the rise
25 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 on the rise

IN a development that ought to be watched closely by the authorities, Covid-19 infections saw a sudden increase in a...