DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2023

Religious scholar shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Dawn.com Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 02:54pm
<p>This image shows the scene suspected attackers. — DawnNewsTV</p>

This image shows the scene suspected attackers. — DawnNewsTV

A religious scholar was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Tuesday morning, according to the police.

Gulistan-i-Jauhar police said that Mufti Abdul Qayum, 45, associated with the Sunni Ulema Council was gunned down by unidentified men riding pillion on a motorcycle in the locality’s Block-9.

The incident occurred at 7am after which the body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil legal formalities.

East-SSP, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said that it appeared to be a targeted killing incident.

He said the scholar, Mufti Qayum, was on foot when pillion riders fired a single bullet at his head from close range and fled. The victim was associated with prominent religious scholar Mufti Munibur Rehman, said the SSP.

Meanwhile, Mufti Munib in a statement said that Allama Sufi Abdul Qayum was a prominent Ahle Sunnat religious scholar. The victim was Khateeb and head of the Jamia Masjid Muhammadia Noorania and Islamic Centre in Architect Society, Gulistan-i-Jauhar respectively.

He was also the Head of Women Islamic Mission University in Gulshan-i-Iqbal and a former teacher of Jamia Anwarul Quran in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal seminary. He was going home after offering his Fajr prayers in the mosque when he was shot in the head as he embraced martyrdom.

Munib shares possible motive

According to Mufti Munib’s statement, the APP Society in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Block-8 had given land in writing to Saylani Welfare International Trust to construct a mosque there. The statement said the trust had constructed the mosque and appointed their imam/khateeb owing to which, certain people started a drive to “take control” of the mosque.

According to the statement, he alleged that “it is being said” that a Qabza group (landgrabbers) linked to a mosque in APP Society was involved in the murder, but “God knows better”.

“Allama Sufi Abdul Qayum was a gentleman, soft-spoken and muttaqi (pious) person,” Mufti Munib added.

“We demand the chief minister of Sindh, provincial home minister, IG police and additional IG police Karachi to arrest the murderers and bring them to justice,” he added.

A police officer, who wished not to be named, when asked about a probable motive said that they would not jump to conclusions about its link to the mosque issue. The officer said the killers appeared to be “professional” who just fired a single shot at the victim’s head. He said it was definitely a targeted killing incident but its exact nature would be ascertained after a proper probe.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The fault in our political stars

The fault in our political stars

Partisan caretakers, cold shoulder from ‘friendly countries’ and constitutional sleight of hand have placed Pakistan in the eye of a perfect storm.

Opinion

Editorial

Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...
Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...