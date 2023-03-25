Man held in Peshawar for helping Afghans get Pakistani passports

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man for allegedly helping Afghan nationals obtain Pakistani passports for money.

FIA officials had received information that a person in Bannu was involved in facilitating Afghan nationals get Pakistani passport and other documents.

Following the report, an FIA team conducted a raid in Bannu and arrested Razmali Khan.

“The accused had received thousands of rupees from Afghan nationals for providing Pakistani passports and nationality cards,” a senior FIA official said.

