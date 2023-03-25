Man hurt, house damaged in gas explosion

KARACHI: A man suffered injuries in a gas explosion that partially damaged his house in Federal B. Area on Friday morning, police and rescue services said.

Jauharabad SHO Raja Afzal said that the explosion took place due to the leakage of the gas at a house in Block 14.

The sound of the explosion was heard miles away, spreading fear and panic among the people. Police, Rangers and rescue services rushed to the scene following the blast.

The injured, identified as Arshad, 40, was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

The police called a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team to assess the nature of the explosion and damages.

Quoting the BDS report, the area SHO said that the ground floor of the house was completely destroyed while the first floor suffered substantive damages. Only one room remained intact on the first floor, which might also collapse any time, he added.

According to the BDS report, someone in the house forgot to turn off the stove during night due to which gas had accumulated in the ground floor. The explosion took place the moment someone lit a matchstick in the morning.

The police declared it an accident.

The area SHO said the police had asked the city administration to take control of the damaged house as the family living on the first floor was not ready to vacate it.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023