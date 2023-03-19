DAWN.COM Logo

Four killed, 12 injured in wedding party attack

Ali Jan Mangi Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 07:13am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: At least four people, including a woman, were killed and 12 others were injured when unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire at a van carrying a wedding party in the Jhal Magsi area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.

The police said that around 20 people, including women and children, were on their way to Gandawah from the Usta Muhammad area. When they reached near the Soheje Levies checkpoint, the motorcycle-riding attackers opened fire at the van using automatic weapons.

“As a result, four people, including a woman, were killed on the spot and 12 others sustained injuries,” Jhal Magsi’s deputy commissioner said.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Gandawah. Hospital officials said the condition of four injured people was critical and they were being shifted to Quetta.

The police said the motive behind the attack was not immediately known. However, Jhal Magsi’s deputy commissioner said there could be tribal enmity behind the killings.

Authorities were investigating the incident and a search operation was launched by the forces to trace the attackers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Jhal Magsi’s deputy commissioner about the incident.

He has directed officials to immediately arrest the culprits and provide the injured with the best-possible treatment.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023

