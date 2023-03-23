DAWN.COM Logo

LHC disposes of plea for PTI’s rally in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 07:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of the PTI seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 25 after the party and the city administration reached an agreement.

Justice Raheel Kamran was hearing the petition when Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana appeared before the court.

Lahore PTI president Imtiaz Mahmood, the petitioner, submitted his affidavit accepting the terms and conditions along with his undertaking that the rally at the venue will start on March 25 at 10pm and will end around March 26 at 3am. The DC and the CCPO accepted the affidavit and the undertaking filed by the petitioner.

The judge directed the DC that access to the venue should be given to the petitioner approximately 48 hours before the event to make the arrangements for the public gathering.

The CCPO stated that the necessary arrangements for security will also be made for the event.

To a court’s query, the CCPO denied having prepared any list of the PTI workers for their arrest.

A government law officer said the PTI workers attacked police teams and burned official vehicles.

Justice Kamran observed that the police had a right to take action against any illegal activity.

The judge disposed of the petitioner after the petitioner’s counsel expressed satisfaction with the court’s order and the statements of the DC and the CCPO.

PML-Q: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday set aside a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding rejection of intra-party poll results of PML-Q and directed it to decide the matter afresh.

Justice Asim Hafeez issued the order on a petition of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

The petitioner through a counsel stated that the ECP had refused to accept the results of the intra-party polls wherein he was elected president of the PML-Q.

He contended that the constitution of the party empowered its general council to make amendments. He said the elections were held as per the new amendments made by the general council and the party members elected him as new president.

The petitioner argued that the ECP unlawfully rejected the results of the party’s election and declared Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as president of the party.

The judge observed that the ECP apparently acted in a discriminatory manner.

The judge set aside the impugned decision and directed the ECP to decide the matter afresh within 10 days strictly in accordance with law.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

