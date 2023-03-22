DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2023

Ramazan moon sighted, holy month to begin from tomorrow

Sirajuddin Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 10:18pm
<p>Members of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee try to spot the Ramazan moon in Peshawar. — Photo by author</p>

Members of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee try to spot the Ramazan moon in Peshawar. — Photo by author

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday that the Ramazan moon had been sighted and the first of the holy month would fall on Thursday (tomorrow).

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar.

The announcement came after the committee met at Peshawar’s Eidgah. Separate meetings of the zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees were also held at their respective headquarters.

During the press conference, Maulana Azad said that the committee received moon sighting testimonies from a number of places in the country, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Swabi, Qila Saidullah and Mardan.

“Therefore, it was unanimously decided that the first of Ramazan would be on March 23,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that moon had not been sighted in neighbouring India, therefore, Ramazan would begin on Friday.

Saudi Arabia had announced that Ramazan would start on Thursday after the moon was not sighted on Tuesday. The official Crescent Sighting Committee in neighbouring Qatar had also announced Thursday as the first day of Ramazan.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...
Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...