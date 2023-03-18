Hailstorm catches Karachiites by surprise

KARACHI: The people of Karachi witnessed a pleasant change in the weather when several parts of the metropolis received a surprising hailstorm with what could be described as moderate rain on Friday evening.

Residents in Surjani Town and Malir localities went on social media sharing footage and images of pellets of frozen rain amid hailstorm and moderate showers.

Speaking to Dawn, chief meteorological Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that a system of rain and thunder developed in Lasbella, district of Balochistan, and brought showers and thunder cells in north-west and south-east parts of the metropolis.

As a result of the system, Surjani Town, Bahria Town Karachi, Gadap and Gulshan-i-Hadeed witnessed rain and hailstorm in the evening.

Dr Sarfraz added that 21 millimetres, or less than an inch, was the maximum rainfall recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, which meant that moderate showers had hit the provincial capital.

The head of the Met Office predicted that the spell of rain and hailstorm was expected to continue up to March 19 and 20.

However, he said there was no danger of heavy rains in Karachi. He added that only light to moderate rainfall was expected to hit parts of the city over the next three to four days.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023