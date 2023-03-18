DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2023

Hailstorm catches Karachiites by surprise

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 11:00am
<p>— Dawn photo.</p>

— Dawn photo.

KARACHI: The people of Karachi witnessed a pleasant change in the weather when several parts of the metropolis received a surprising hailstorm with what could be described as moderate rain on Friday evening.

Residents in Surjani Town and Malir localities went on social media sharing footage and images of pellets of frozen rain amid hailstorm and moderate showers.

Speaking to Dawn, chief meteorological Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that a system of rain and thunder developed in Lasbella, district of Balochistan, and brought showers and thunder cells in north-west and south-east parts of the metropolis.

As a result of the system, Surjani Town, Bahria Town Karachi, Gadap and Gulshan-i-Hadeed witnessed rain and hailstorm in the evening.

Dr Sarfraz added that 21 millimetres, or less than an inch, was the maximum rainfall recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, which meant that moderate showers had hit the provincial capital.

The head of the Met Office predicted that the spell of rain and hailstorm was expected to continue up to March 19 and 20.

However, he said there was no danger of heavy rains in Karachi. He added that only light to moderate rainfall was expected to hit parts of the city over the next three to four days.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...
Anti-Muslim bigotry
17 Mar, 2023

Anti-Muslim bigotry

IN a civilised world, there can be no place for hatred and violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, etc. ...
Innocence lost
Updated 17 Mar, 2023

Innocence lost

It is a shame that powerful people are willing to risk radicalising the youth rather than reconsidering the inflexible positions they have taken.
Low-paid workers
17 Mar, 2023

Low-paid workers

THE findings of a new global ILO study that 29pc of key workers in essential services, covering health, cleaning and...