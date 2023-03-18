DAWN.COM Logo

Elders’ help sought for peace in Bajaur

A Correspondent Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 11:23am

BAJAUR: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Anwarul Haq on Friday called upon the elders and clerics to support the district administration in its efforts to establish ‘lasting’ peace and improve efficiency of departments in Bajaur tribal district.

He made the call while speaking to a delegation of elders and religious figures at his office, according to a statement.

The statement said the delegation was led by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Eng Shaukatullah Khan.

Additional deputy commissioner Naseer Khan, assistant commissioner, Khar, Muhibullah Khan Yousafazai and assistant commissioner, Nawagai, Adil Ahmad Sattar were also present.

DC Anwarul Haq informed the delegation that the steps taken by the administration had seen a significant improvement in law order situation and service delivery of government departments. He, however, termed the support of elders and religious figures imperative for making the efforts more effective as they enjoyed influence in the society.

The DC asserted that peace was the key to development and prosperity of the region and its residents.

The members of the delegation lauded the district administration for its efforts to restore peace and improve performance of different departments. They announced their full support to the administration in execution of public welfare projects.

The elders and religious figures noted that peace and good governance were prerequisite for socioeconomic development of the district.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023

