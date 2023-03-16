DAWN.COM Logo

Light rain likely in Karachi today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 16, 2023

KARACHI: The city may receive light rain on Thursday (today), said the Met office in its advisory on Wednesday.

It said that light rain/thunderstorm was expected in Karachi and other parts of the province under a westerly wave that had entered Balochistan.

“Under its [westerly wave] influence partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm, light rain in north and northeastern outskirts of the city is expected on Thursday. The maximum temperature will range between 32 degrees Celsius and 34°C,” said an official citing the advisory.

On Friday, he said, whether would remain partly cloudy with chances of shower/thunderstorm.

“Under the influence of the westerly wave some scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Badin and Thatta districts on Thursday and in most of the districts of the province during March 17-20 with occasional gaps.”

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2023

