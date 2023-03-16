PSL 2023 final in Lahore moved to March 18 due to ‘bad weather forecast’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will be played on Saturday (March 18) instead of Sunday (March 19) due to “bad weather forecast”.

Rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall & hailstorm is expected in Lahore from March 16 to 20, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

“The HBL PSL 8 is our marquee event. All the teams aim and prepare whole year to not only feature in the final but to lift the Supernove Trophy, while the passionate cricket fans also wait anxiously to see their favourite team being crowned as the champion,” a PCB press release quoted PCB Chairman Najam Sethi as saying.

“As such, and on the basis of available information about bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days. This will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.

“We have spoken with the teams involved in the play-offs, and they are not only aligned to our decision but have backed and supported our decision. There will be no inconvenience to the cricket fans as tickets purchased for Sunday’s match will remain valid for Saturday’s rescheduled final.”

The PSL 2023 final is scheduled to be played between Multan Sultan and the winner of the second Eliminator, which will be played between Lahore Qalandars and the winner of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.