President calls for career counselling of differently-abled persons

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has highlighted the need for capacity building and career counselling of persons with different abilities (PWDs), and matching their skills with jobs.

He said that 10-14pc of Pakistan’s population was suffering from some form of disability, adding that collective measures needed to be taken by the government and the private sector for the financial and social inclusion of PWDs.

The president gave these remarks during a presentation on ‘The Role of Financial Services for the Facilitation of Persons with Disabilities’ given by the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Dr Rashid Bajwa, at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Thursday. Technical advisor at World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Maryam Mallick and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The president said that differently-able people (DAPs) in Pakistan faced various physical and financial limitations and they needed to be facilitated by being providing access to financial services and employment opportunities so they could be financially independent. He added that society must play its role for the welfare and facilitation of DAPs.

Dr Bajwa highlighted the steps taken by NRSP for the empowerment of DAPs and women and the support being provided by NRSP to farmers and small landholders in rural areas. He said that NRSP was the largest provider of micro-financial services in Pakistan, and was working in 72 districts for the welfare of underprivileged communities.

CEO of NRSP further highlighted contributions made by NRSP for the welfare and rehabilitation of PWDs. He said that NRSP was supporting PWDs by providing them financial services, artificial limbs, and rehabilitation services.

He said that NRSP had disbursed Rs150.5 million to PWDs through loans, besides providing micro health insurance coverage to 3,346 PWDs and artificial limbs to 14,039.

Director (Islamic Finance) State Bank of Pakistan, Ghulam Mohammad, said that internship programmes for DAPs would soon be launched by banks.

The president appreciated the contributions made by NRSP for the welfare and empowerment of PWDs. He said that NRSP was doing a tremendous job and other institutions should also follow its example.

