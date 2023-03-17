DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2023

President calls for career counselling of differently-abled persons

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 07:14am
President Dr Arif Alvi presides over a meeting on the role of financial services for the facilitation of persons with disabilities at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Thursday. — APP
President Dr Arif Alvi presides over a meeting on the role of financial services for the facilitation of persons with disabilities at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Thursday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has highlighted the need for capacity building and career counselling of persons with different abilities (PWDs), and matching their skills with jobs.

He said that 10-14pc of Pakistan’s population was suffering from some form of disability, adding that collective measures needed to be taken by the government and the private sector for the financial and social inclusion of PWDs.

The president gave these remarks during a presentation on ‘The Role of Financial Services for the Facilitation of Persons with Disabilities’ given by the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Dr Rashid Bajwa, at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Thursday. Technical advisor at World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Maryam Mallick and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The president said that differently-able people (DAPs) in Pakistan faced various physical and financial limitations and they needed to be facilitated by being providing access to financial services and employment opportunities so they could be financially independent. He added that society must play its role for the welfare and facilitation of DAPs.

Dr Bajwa highlighted the steps taken by NRSP for the empowerment of DAPs and women and the support being provided by NRSP to farmers and small landholders in rural areas. He said that NRSP was the largest provider of micro-financial services in Pakistan, and was working in 72 districts for the welfare of underprivileged communities.

CEO of NRSP further highlighted contributions made by NRSP for the welfare and rehabilitation of PWDs. He said that NRSP was supporting PWDs by providing them financial services, artificial limbs, and rehabilitation services.

He said that NRSP had disbursed Rs150.5 million to PWDs through loans, besides providing micro health insurance coverage to 3,346 PWDs and artificial limbs to 14,039.

Director (Islamic Finance) State Bank of Pakistan, Ghulam Mohammad, said that internship programmes for DAPs would soon be launched by banks.

The president appreciated the contributions made by NRSP for the welfare and empowerment of PWDs. He said that NRSP was doing a tremendous job and other institutions should also follow its example.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anti-Muslim bigotry
17 Mar, 2023

Anti-Muslim bigotry

IN a civilised world, there can be no place for hatred and violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, etc. ...
Innocence lost
Updated 17 Mar, 2023

Innocence lost

It is a shame that powerful people are willing to risk radicalising the youth rather than reconsidering the inflexible positions they have taken.
Low-paid workers
17 Mar, 2023

Low-paid workers

THE findings of a new global ILO study that 29pc of key workers in essential services, covering health, cleaning and...
Terrible optics
Updated 16 Mar, 2023

Terrible optics

PML-N would be harming itself by choosing undemocratic means to regain power.
Medicine shortage
16 Mar, 2023

Medicine shortage

PATIENTS across the country are facing a growing shortage of various drugs, including life-saving medicines, as...
Karachi LG delay
16 Mar, 2023

Karachi LG delay

TWO months after local government polls were finally held in Karachi, the metropolis is no closer to having a...