The curious case of two encounters in Kasur and arrest of same suspects

KASUR: Arrest of two robbers in an injured condition after an ‘encounter’ with Khudian police, on Tuesday, exposed the performance of Kasur police, as they had claimed a shootout with the same suspects on March 6, but at a different venue and under different circumstances.

According to the first information report lodged on Tuesday under sections 353, 324, 186 and 411 of PPC and section 13, sub section 2(a) of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015 on the the complaint of sub-inspector Muhammad Iqbal, four unidentified robbers snatched a bike and cash from Maratab near village Pial. Maratab, according to the complainant, made a call to 15 to seek help from police. Responding to the call, police reached the spot and chased the fleeing robbers.

The FIR said on seeing the police, the robbers opened indiscriminate fire that was retaliated. The complainant also claimed that police force at other pickets including at Dhala and Kacha Pakka also joined the Khudian team.

After a brief encounter, police claimed to have arrested two robbers in injured condition while two of their accomplices fled. Police also claimed that that the injured robbers in custody were identified as Akram of Deepalpur and Usman of Mandi Ahmedabad.

Police, according to the story narrated in the FIR, also claimed to have recovered snatched bike and other valuables from the injured suspects.

A press release in the form of Whatsapp message and pictures were released to local media on the night between between Monday and Tuesday (at 12.39am) regarding the encounter. The pics were taken in the darkness of night, and interestingly, police, immediately, claimed that the suspects were wanted in over 15 cases of robbery and other henious crimes.

Earlier, on March 6, Khudian police claimed to have arrested two alleged bandits after an encounter at Basti Baghbanpura Road near Abdullah Bricks. The injured were identified as Akram of Deepalpur Road and Usman of Mandi Ahmedabad.

The news of encounter as an ‘achievement’ of Khudian police was published by several newspaper on March 7, not contradicted by police. Police then also claimed that the suspects were wanted by Kasur police in several cases.

A policeman requesting anonymity said the residents had staged several protests in the wake of the rising incidence of theft and robbery. He added that in order to satisfy the high-ups and public, police were showing ‘fake’ encounters, while the suspects were being injured by torture.

When contacted, SHO Imran Asif said there was no such arrest or encounter in the record of police station on March 6.

District Police Officer Tariq Aziz could not be contacted despite repeated calls and text message.

