Water tanker rams into house in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A water tanker went out of its driver’s control and rammed into a house on main Sunset Boulevard in Defence Housing Authority on Monday, police said.

Defence SHO Shoaib Rehman said that the incident occurred at Phase II around 6am. He said that except the tanker driver no one was hurt in the incident.

The tanker collided with the outer wall of the house with such a force that it reached the drawing room causing a considerable damage.

The SHO said that apparently the driver slept and the tanker went out of his control and hit the abandoned house.

The driver, identified as Awais, suffered injuries in the legs and was under treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, he said.

He said that no case was registered as yet as the owner of the house would visit the police station later to take a decision in this regard.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023