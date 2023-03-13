DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2023

AJK finance minister stripped of portfolio

Tariq Naqash Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 09:17am

MUZAFFARABAD: In a surprise move, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has withdrawn the coveted portfolio of Inland Revenue from his Minister for Finance Abdul Majid Khan.

In addition, he also stripped Mr Khan of the chairmanship of state-owned Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK) by replacing the finance minister with the chief secretary.

Two separate notifications, carrying March 10 as issuance date, were however circulated by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) late on Saturday evening.

The decision came within three days of a “disclosure” by PM Ilyas at a Women’s Day function in Muzaffarabad that the commissioner Inland Revenue would get this position against Rs350 to Rs400 million [as inducement].

At the same function, the premier had also alleged that an AJK civil servant owned offshore companies in what had triggered a guessing game in the state.

Immediately, it was not known whether the withdrawal of the Inland Revenue Department from the portfolio of Mr Khan had anything to do with the premier’s assertions.

Sources claimed that harsh decisions by the prime minister against some civil servants were also round the corner.

However, when Dawn contacted the finance minister, he played it cool.

“It’s the sole discretion and prerogative of the prime minister to allot or withdraw any department from his cabinet members. I have been a member of his core team, and so far, I do not know as to what had made him take this decision,” he said. He said he was in Peshawar and would try to call on the prime minister on his return to Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...
Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...