DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2023

Woman dies from firing at mehndi in Narowal

Our Correspondent’ Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 10:42am

NAROWAL: A woman died at a mehndi ceremony in Sialkot due to a celebratory firing.

Muhammad Naeem from Pasrur came to Sialkot with his family to attend the wedding of his cousin’s son, Hamad Shafiq.

At mehndi, some people started firing, and a bullet hit the head of Rukhsana, the wife of Naeem. She was shifted to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Rangpura police registered an FIR against suspects Hamza Yusuf, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Iqbal, Zain Ali, Afaq Ali, and five unidentified people on the complaint of Naeem.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...
Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...