Woman dies from firing at mehndi in Narowal

NAROWAL: A woman died at a mehndi ceremony in Sialkot due to a celebratory firing.

Muhammad Naeem from Pasrur came to Sialkot with his family to attend the wedding of his cousin’s son, Hamad Shafiq.

At mehndi, some people started firing, and a bullet hit the head of Rukhsana, the wife of Naeem. She was shifted to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Rangpura police registered an FIR against suspects Hamza Yusuf, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Iqbal, Zain Ali, Afaq Ali, and five unidentified people on the complaint of Naeem.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023