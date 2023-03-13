DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2023

Guard in Islamabad sentenced to life for raping foreign national

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 10:54am

ISLAMABAD: A guard of a private security company has been sentenced to life for raping a foreign national.

According to a statement issued by the police, on June 6, 2022, the Aabpara police received an application from the foreign national stating that the security guard of her house had sexually assaulted her.

The police registered a case and using technical and human resources succeeded in apprehending the suspect who was identified as Mohammad Safeer.

The police gathered evidence and submitted a challan to the court which convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the efforts of the police and announced rewards and commendation certificates for its investigating team.

The additional sessions judge in his verdict announced that the duration of life imprisonment will be till the end of the life of the suspect. The foreign woman was attached to a United Nations subsidiary in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Khanna police arrested two members of a gang involved in snatching valuables and recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023

Editorial

Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...
Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...