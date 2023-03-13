Guard in Islamabad sentenced to life for raping foreign national

ISLAMABAD: A guard of a private security company has been sentenced to life for raping a foreign national.

According to a statement issued by the police, on June 6, 2022, the Aabpara police received an application from the foreign national stating that the security guard of her house had sexually assaulted her.

The police registered a case and using technical and human resources succeeded in apprehending the suspect who was identified as Mohammad Safeer.

The police gathered evidence and submitted a challan to the court which convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the efforts of the police and announced rewards and commendation certificates for its investigating team.

The additional sessions judge in his verdict announced that the duration of life imprisonment will be till the end of the life of the suspect. The foreign woman was attached to a United Nations subsidiary in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Khanna police arrested two members of a gang involved in snatching valuables and recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023