Another woman gang-raped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another woman was subjected to gang-rape in the capital, police said on Monday.

Over the incident, a rape case was registered at Shalimar police station against two persons in response to a complaint lodged by the victim.

Eight days ago, she had contacted them and sought their help in looking for a job. She sought help from them as earlier, the two had offered her a job in the company of their friend, the police said, adding that they picked her up from F-11 Markaz, where she had reached on their call.

Later, they took her to a deserted spot and raped her at gunpoint, the police said, adding that they then took her to the F-10 roundabout and released her there.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023