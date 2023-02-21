DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2023

Another woman gang-raped in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 10:18am

ISLAMABAD: Another woman was subjected to gang-rape in the capital, police said on Monday.

Over the incident, a rape case was registered at Shalimar police station against two persons in response to a complaint lodged by the victim.

Eight days ago, she had contacted them and sought their help in looking for a job. She sought help from them as earlier, the two had offered her a job in the company of their friend, the police said, adding that they picked her up from F-11 Markaz, where she had reached on their call.

Later, they took her to a deserted spot and raped her at gunpoint, the police said, adding that they then took her to the F-10 roundabout and released her there.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...
A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.