Suspects of F-9 Park rape case traced

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Wednesday said the suspects of the F-9 Park rape incident have been identified and traced, however, no arrest has been made so far.

When contacted, public relations officer (PRO) for police said the police had identified and traced the suspects’ hideout which was in the capital.

He said the suspects were identified with the assistance of Safe City and geo-fencing. Sources in police said the motorcycle the suspects had been using had also helped in the identification.

Two persons had raped a girl in F-9 Park at gunpoint on Feb 2.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023