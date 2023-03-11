3 arrested for ‘harassing, groping’ Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations

Delhi police arrested three suspects for harassing and groping a Japanese national during Holi celebrations, Indian publication India Today reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the action was taken after a video of the Japanese national being “groped and harassed” by a group of boys on March 8 circulated on social media.

The report said the video showed the boys throwing colour at the woman, who was visibly uncomfortable and desperately attempted to free herself. One of the boys also smashed an egg on her head.

“According to police, the woman is a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj in the national capital and has now left for Bangladesh,” the report stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Kumar Sain told the Press Trust of India that “the Japanese embassy was contacted and they said they don’t have any information about any such incident.”

The Delhi police said the suspects had made a confession, adding that the video was being analysed by professionals to ascertain more details about the incident.

“No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received at Paharganj police station. An email has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident,” the report quoted the police as saying.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal confirmed issuing a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and “arrest the perpetrators”.

The National Commission for Women also drew attention to the video in a tweet, asking the police to register a first information report on the matter.