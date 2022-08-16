DAWN.COM Logo

Four suspects held for harassing female foreign tourists at Islamabad's Shakarparian on Independence Day

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 06:27am
Islamabad police arrested four men for harassing women at Shakarparian Hills on Tuesday. — Islamabad police

Islamabad police have arrested four men for harassing women at Shakarparian Hills — a park in the capital — on Independence Day (August 14), it emerged on Tuesday.

The arrest comes after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media, in which two women, who appeared to be foreign tourists, were seen encircled by men and trying to make their way out of the crowd.

The men could be heard passing comments, apparently directed at the women, and asking each other to move aside. Some men could also be seen filming the women using their mobile phones.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident, available with Dawn.com, was registered at the Aabpara police station on Monday (August 15). It said that a group of men harassed and disrespected foreign women on Independence Day.

Subsequently, a case against unidentified men was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 147 (Punishment for rioting), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a statement issued today, the police said that four suspects, identified as Sajjad Ahmed, Adeel Karim, Riaz Khan, and Zakirullah, hailed from Taxila.

"We have seized the video of the incident from the suspects," the Islamabad police spokesperson told Dawn.com, adding that the men were identified with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority.

He added that further investigations were underway.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad IGP (Inspector General of Police) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken strict notice of the incident, after which a probe was initiated in the case.

In a tweet, the police had called the incident "unfortunate" and a "criminal act", adding that people from all walks of life needed to "strongly condemn" it.

Dehati
Aug 16, 2022 07:09pm
There was an incident of rape of an American YouTube blogger few weeks ago. Now Islamabadian men harassed white female foreigners.
T-man
Aug 16, 2022 07:16pm
Shame on these people. Why morally we are going downhill?
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:28pm
This is why women and minorities are not safe in Pakistan
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:29pm
This is the true face of Pakistan
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:29pm
This is getting global coverage
ISK
Aug 16, 2022 07:33pm
Daily a new low…
Ehsan
Aug 16, 2022 07:41pm
No place for women, so sad
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 07:57pm
They should be tracked down and given exemplary punishment. This has to end other wise this place will be no less than a jungle.
Dr Zazu
Aug 16, 2022 08:20pm
And despite the video evidence, they will then force the women to identify all the culprits. The justice system is blatantly pro-r*pe and pro-harassment.
Taswar Ali
Aug 16, 2022 08:21pm
No words to say about Pakistanis citizens
Bkhan
Aug 16, 2022 08:24pm
I saw the clip and made me shiver .. those poor ladies were so scared. This is so embarrasing. Police has to arrest main culprits for the harassment.
mann
Aug 16, 2022 08:29pm
and you want more tourists to earn dollars. Wah pakistan. well done
Hasaan
Aug 16, 2022 08:35pm
Also Islamabad police should do something other than targeting PTI workers.
ADBux
Aug 16, 2022 08:39pm
When Islamabad is being run by crooks snd criminal...the commin prople will continue to suffer.
Fasttrack
Aug 16, 2022 08:52pm
Tourists are welcome to our Islamic Republic, and everything else is a bonus.
El Cid
Aug 16, 2022 09:05pm
@T-man, "Why morally we are going downhill?" Imported culture from across the border designed to weaken the moral fiber.
Anonymouseee
Aug 16, 2022 10:26pm
Good work by Dawn to finally show the faces of these losers. Name and shame them in public so that their relatives know what kind of animals they are.
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Aug 16, 2022 10:30pm
These folks need an exemplary punishment for degrading not only women but also bringing country's name down.
Jaws
Aug 16, 2022 10:42pm
Land of Disgusting Men! From Jurnails to public, all crooks, violent thugs!
Safdar Multani
Aug 16, 2022 10:48pm
@El Cid, Pakistanis always have excuse to shift blame... never admit social evils and do not try to improve
Neil
Aug 16, 2022 10:55pm
@El Cid, you mean from Afghanistan or Iraq???
Daniel
Aug 16, 2022 11:08pm
What i cannot understand why do these foreign women come here knowing that these things will happen.
Zuk
Aug 16, 2022 11:09pm
Please share their full addresses so their families are also named and ashamed.
Salman Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 11:09pm
Good to hear that breaking news foreign tourist are meanwhile assets for Pakistan
Daniel
Aug 16, 2022 11:10pm
@Hasaan, PTI??? their leader would put the blame on women...done it before
Daniel
Aug 16, 2022 11:14pm
@El Cid, this is our culture, and also we expirt it.
Khan
Aug 16, 2022 11:15pm
@Hasaan, stupidity at its best
Khan
Aug 16, 2022 11:16pm
@ADBux, dont blame others for their deeds
S.Khan
Aug 16, 2022 11:23pm
Look at them they even not feel Shame for there act and looking claim
anokhaa_laadla
Aug 16, 2022 11:29pm
They should be put in special place ie Chakki in the jail until they lose their hair .
Mayank Seth
Aug 16, 2022 11:32pm
Poor woman had to climb the gate to escape the horny crowd
Ahsan Gul
Aug 16, 2022 11:38pm
Good redress and physical punishment will set these goons straight.
Sajjad
Aug 16, 2022 11:41pm
Population control?
Shahid
Aug 16, 2022 11:49pm
Morals of this nation are at the lowest. Looking at the video, not a single person is trying to protect the females. I feel so ashamed.
Saleem
Aug 16, 2022 11:56pm
Pakistan should reduce Indian culture influence amongst youth.
Yusuf
Aug 17, 2022 12:12am
Banish them from Islamabad. Impose a ban on them entering Islamabad city limits.
Yusuf
Aug 17, 2022 12:13am
@El Cid, sorry, that excuse won't work.
FAZ
Aug 17, 2022 12:14am
Does anyone remember that Zakir fellow? The psycho?
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 17, 2022 12:15am
Public lashing are necessary for this kind of people
A shah
Aug 17, 2022 12:22am
Women are not safe in Pakistan
A shah
Aug 17, 2022 12:23am
This is why the country is known as the rape capital of the world
Riaz ur Rehman
Aug 17, 2022 12:29am
They were foreigners and immediate action were taken, yet nothing happened aganist all those who brutally harrassed girls in minar-e-pakistan underground subway on this independence day.
A. Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 12:59am
Good to see them in handcuffs but I wish the authorities could act with same rigor/swiftness in similar cases involving local girls.
Imdad
Aug 17, 2022 01:13am
@T-man, "Shame on these people. Why morally we are going downhill?" Ask Maryam Safdar and Maryam Aurangzeb.
M Emad
Aug 17, 2022 01:28am
Innocent Fun on Independence Day.
Life
Aug 17, 2022 01:33am
Shame Shame
Henchi
Aug 17, 2022 01:35am
They look lije Imran Khan's Tiger Force, ready to malign the current administration in the world arena.
Lucky
Aug 17, 2022 01:41am
Punish them severely and make an example out of them so incidents like this never happen again
vr
Aug 17, 2022 01:45am
@Neil, No from China
Bunny
Aug 17, 2022 01:58am
in the long run lets blame the skewed gender ratio for such acts. a man with a wife mother sister and daugther will rarely do such th ings .
Nazir Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 02:04am
Shame to the enemies of Islam and Pakistan.
Abha Singh
Aug 17, 2022 02:19am
A country's Image is what the World Outside sees and hears.
Sam
Aug 17, 2022 02:19am
What a shame.
100 percent right
Aug 17, 2022 02:21am
@ISK, you are 100% right
Dilbar
Aug 17, 2022 02:27am
@El Cid, Goor, just blame India for everything.
Cancel culture
Aug 17, 2022 02:33am
Results of over population and jobless people!
Faisi
Aug 17, 2022 02:34am
Good job Police. These criminal's shall be punished hard for atleast 10 years.
Alla BuxI
Aug 17, 2022 03:15am
What are the women doing in public. Are they skimpily dressed? If so can't blame the men.
Alla BuxI
Aug 17, 2022 03:16am
@El Cid, We have moral fiber?
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 03:17am
Pakistan Government & Society both are becoming more tolerant towards the mistreatment of women.
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 03:24am
A few months ago, a senior political leader misbehaved (verbally) with a woman publicly. This has set a sterling example for society, especially the youth.
Nasrullah Khan
Aug 17, 2022 03:25am
These guys not reared properly by parents. NURTURING counts alot. Every value is on downhill course.
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 03:27am
@Hasaan, In all likelihood, these are PTI workers / supporters. They follow his example.
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 03:31am
For the last several years, he has taught, trained & conditioned his supporters to engage in hooliganism.
Pakistani
Aug 17, 2022 03:39am
Saw the video it was so embarrassing my goodness no tourists should come to pakistan a lawless country
FN
Aug 17, 2022 03:52am
Pakistani culture to blame.
Ibrahim S
Aug 17, 2022 04:44am
They looked remorseless. I won’t be surprised if they are affiliated with a madrasah or a moral police doing Jihad against women in public places
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Aug 17, 2022 05:00am
Wow, they all look like from Afghanistan or tribal areas. Teach them a good lesson, so they become civilized.
Ibrahim S
Aug 17, 2022 05:03am
@Bkhan, There is a hidden effort to stop women in public places .
Umar
Aug 17, 2022 05:16am
Glad they got caught and exposed. Also need to hire more police and security for public venues as is done in most major cities around the world. Such incidents are not just occuring in Pakistan but around the world including in major Western countries. Better more visible security and exposing these culprits will act as a good deterrent.
Jo Original
Aug 17, 2022 05:19am
Punish the culprits severely. Harassment, intimidating, degredation are all unacceptable. Enough of tolerating hate and unacceptable behaviour.
Simba
Aug 17, 2022 05:20am
@T-man, long ago lost all morals.
Simba
Aug 17, 2022 05:21am
Such perverts in Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
F Khan
Aug 17, 2022 05:25am
Hardware update pls.
Khalid S Hatemi
Aug 17, 2022 06:01am
Can't such culprits be punished publicly to deter other wrong-doers?
Nambi
Aug 17, 2022 06:17am
Pakistani men are perverts
dev
Aug 17, 2022 06:25am
Typical sex predators
Ahmad
Aug 17, 2022 06:37am
Pakistani reputation is same in foreign countries. That’s all they good at
MadMax
Aug 17, 2022 06:43am
Taxila was once known to be seat of knowledge and learning. What is it known for nowadays, again?
Nambi
Aug 17, 2022 06:48am
True face of Pakistan
Crime minister
Aug 17, 2022 06:53am
@A shah, both are far better unlike India where hyenas roam the streets.
Babar Malik
Aug 17, 2022 06:55am
Dawn needs to set its priority right.
Salman
Aug 17, 2022 07:02am
Shameful incident. I'm sure the real culprits are chilling somewhere else.
Sunil
Aug 17, 2022 07:07am
I guess their parents are proud. Families are not raising moral kids anymore.
Anita Turab
Aug 17, 2022 07:10am
Good work
Khan D
Aug 17, 2022 07:11am
@El Cid, Yet the moral fibre hangs by a wee string looking for trouble.
Ram
Aug 17, 2022 07:11am
Please forgive them, they are innocent boys having some fun in the park. Investigate why the women were in the park, not following sharia.
Alrehan
Aug 17, 2022 07:20am
@Dehati, People in Punjab are addicted to criminal activities.All they make is headlines
Raja Parekh
Aug 17, 2022 07:24am
@El Cid, You should not blame China for your own misgovernance.
Naim
Aug 17, 2022 07:42am
Welcome to Islamic republic of Pakistan!!!
Pakistani Muslim
Aug 17, 2022 07:42am
@Fasttrack , excellent answer
M. Malik
Aug 17, 2022 08:04am
@Riaz ur Rehman, Mina-Re-Pakistan incident which occurred last year was staged and fixed by that girl herself, to become a famous star on TikTok if you would remember.
Nadia Khan
Aug 17, 2022 08:25am
They look like Afghans
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 17, 2022 08:40am
…..only neutrals and mullahs are safe in this country, rest are at their own.
Rock Solid 2.0
Aug 17, 2022 09:02am
So tourists, that too female, still visit Naya Pakistan??
Baloch
Aug 17, 2022 09:11am
@A shah, India is officially ranked as the most dangerous country for women for the past 5 years.
Ike
Aug 17, 2022 09:17am
Can you also arrest Rana Sanaullah for harassing women during PTI peaceful azadi march.
sana
Aug 17, 2022 09:18am
great incentive for tourists to come in to Pakistan what a country!!!
Aamir
Aug 17, 2022 09:25am
I bet all these beling to pti...
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 17, 2022 09:32am
What is the difference between Pakistan and India. Police should checked their Famlies and their elders.
Ronaldo Arif
Aug 17, 2022 09:44am
@Riaz ur Rehman, Because Pakistan's life line is connected with the outside world, not connected to within!
Amin
Aug 17, 2022 09:44am
Must be Pti Taxilla chapter goons.
luke
Aug 17, 2022 09:50am
well done
Bilal
Aug 17, 2022 10:28am
@A shah, No Sir, there are a few criminals every where, they should be dealt with strict legal action.
Soothsayer
Aug 17, 2022 11:23am
Dr. Israr Ahmed said long time ago that we are a morally corrupt nation.
Zahid Mehmood
Aug 17, 2022 12:01pm
Those who disrespected these women and tarnished the image of Pakistan must be brought to justice.
