Saudi prince launches $100m tech house in Pakistan

KARACHI: Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud has formally launched the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House (SPTH) in Pakistan with the aim of creating more than 1,000 jobs at a total project value of $100 million in the IT sector over the next five years.

A press release on Wednesday said the project aims to promote greater business in the IT sector in Pakistan and enhance its relationship between the two countries.

The SPTH launch event was organised by the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki as chief guest.

“I believe with such a huge IT infrastructure, talent and start-ups in Pakistan, both (Saudi and Pakistani) private sectors can forge partnerships that can be a game changer in the IT sector,” said Prince Fahad bin Mansour in his address.

The tech house will be headquartered in the Saudi capital Riyadh and have its first branch in Lahore. The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the prince said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023