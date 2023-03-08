DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

Careem to launch female-driven motorbike service for women

Dawn.com Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 07:36pm

Ride-hailing service Careem has announced its plans to launch a new “women-driven motorbike service” catering exclusively to its female clientele.

According to a press release issued by the company on Tuesday, the service will commence from Karachi before making its way to other cities.

Careem said the new service would enable its large female customer base to access “affordable yet safe and reliable transport” amid rising inflation.

“It also enables and empowers women in Pakistan’s society to access flexible income generating options and achieve financial stability as captains,” the press release said, adding that the company was welcoming registrations from women interested in working as a “captain”.

It said that the service involved two models: Part-time (five hours) and full-time (10 hours) — for which Careem guaranteed a monthly payment of Rs30,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.

“In addition to this, Careem is offering female motorbike captains zero per cent commission, bonuses and guarantees as well as priority access to Careem’s safety and security helpline,” the press release added.

The company said the new service supported its purpose to “simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires”.

“It also supports Careem’s ongoing commitment to empower women in Pakistan. By equipping female drivers with the tools and resources they need to succeed, the organisation is enabling women to reclaim public spaces and take control of their own futures.”

The press release also quoted Careem Pakistan General Manager (Ride Hailing) Imran Saleem as saying that women were an “integral part” of society and constituted a large number of the company’s overall customer base.

“Careem’s women-driven motorbike service will help our female customers to break barriers through access to safe, reliable and affordable transport,” he said.

“This affordable transport is particularly needed during such challenging economic times which have made it harder for families to run households on a single income,” he added.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...