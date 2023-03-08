Careem to launch female-driven motorbike service for women

Ride-hailing service Careem has announced its plans to launch a new “women-driven motorbike service” catering exclusively to its female clientele.

According to a press release issued by the company on Tuesday, the service will commence from Karachi before making its way to other cities.

Careem said the new service would enable its large female customer base to access “affordable yet safe and reliable transport” amid rising inflation.

“It also enables and empowers women in Pakistan’s society to access flexible income generating options and achieve financial stability as captains,” the press release said, adding that the company was welcoming registrations from women interested in working as a “captain”.

It said that the service involved two models: Part-time (five hours) and full-time (10 hours) — for which Careem guaranteed a monthly payment of Rs30,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.

“In addition to this, Careem is offering female motorbike captains zero per cent commission, bonuses and guarantees as well as priority access to Careem’s safety and security helpline,” the press release added.

The company said the new service supported its purpose to “simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires”.

“It also supports Careem’s ongoing commitment to empower women in Pakistan. By equipping female drivers with the tools and resources they need to succeed, the organisation is enabling women to reclaim public spaces and take control of their own futures.”

The press release also quoted Careem Pakistan General Manager (Ride Hailing) Imran Saleem as saying that women were an “integral part” of society and constituted a large number of the company’s overall customer base.

“Careem’s women-driven motorbike service will help our female customers to break barriers through access to safe, reliable and affordable transport,” he said.

“This affordable transport is particularly needed during such challenging economic times which have made it harder for families to run households on a single income,” he added.