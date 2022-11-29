DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 29, 2022

Pakistan biggest contributor to Careem’s billion rides achievement

Dawn.com Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 08:39pm

Pakistan has been named the biggest contributor to the popular ride-sharing app Careem for achieving the milestone of completing one billion rides globally, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Careem celebrated 1bn ride-hailing trips across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan.

“Careem captains have driven over 9bn kilometres across more than 80 cities over ten years,” it said, adding that Pakistan recorded 299 million rides — the highest so far — followed by 242m rides in Saudi Arabia and 230m in Egypt.

The press release added that the longest ride covered 1,113km from Riyadh to Jazan in Saudi Arabia in 2020 whereas the shortest ride was a 200m trip in Lahore.

“Careem has more than 50m registered customers and 2.5m registered captains that have collectively earned over $4bn up to date,” the statement said. “The highest number of trips recorded by a Careem captain is 35,139 trips in Jordan,” it added.

It highlighted that the highest number of rides booked by a customer in Saudi Arabia was over 9,500.

The press release further said the one billionth trip was completed in Qatar by Captain Razak Uppattil who hails from India’s Kerala and has been working with the company for four years. He has completed 10,500 trips on the platform.

A photo of Careem Captain Razak Uppattil. — Careem
A photo of Careem Captain Razak Uppattil. — Careem

To celebrate the milestone, Careem gifted Uppattil a trip to his hometown in Kerala.

“I thank God to have completed the 1 billionth trip. I have been at Careem for about four years and have so many favourite moments. It’s the people that I get to meet from all over the world that I really enjoy. I have three children back home in Kerala, India, and I am so excited to see them soon,” the press release quoted him as saying.

The statement also named Genera Tesora from the Philippines as the one billionth passenger. She completes more than 50 trips per month.

As a reward, Careem gifted her ride-hailing trips for one year as a token of appreciation.

A photo of Careem passenger Genera Tesora. — Careem.
A photo of Careem passenger Genera Tesora. — Careem.

Commenting on the achievement, Careem CEO and Co-founder Mudassir Sheikha said, “Reaching the incredible milestone of 1bn rides is thanks to the hard work of our Captains and colleagues as well as the trust that our customers have placed in us.

“We feel blessed to have made it easier for people to move around and to have created earning opportunities for more than 2.5m people. The opportunity ahead is large and humbling — our region is full of untapped potential and there’s so much more we must do to simplify and improve life for people in the region.”

According to the press release, the ride-hailing app’s first ride took place in UAE in September 2012 and was booked manually.

“Careem expanded in popularity across the region as the first ride-hailing platform to offer cash payments,” it added. “The percentage of Careem rides paid for digitally has grown from 31 per cent in 2016 to 44pc in 2022.”

The statement concluded that “Careem offers over a dozen services including ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility, payments, and partner services including home cleaning, car rental, event bookings and on-demand laundry services.”

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...
1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...