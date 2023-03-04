DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

Buzdar appears before NAB

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 09:16am

LAHORE: Former chief minister Usman Buzdar on Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in income-beyond-means case and recorded his statement.

Mr Buzdar appeared before a joint investigation team of the bureau after securing a protective bail and responded to its queries.

The NAB sought details of his and his relatives’ assets, especially the luxurious cars. There are allegations that Mr Buzdar’s and his relatives’ assets swelled when he was the chief minister.

On the other hand, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has reopened the ‘dropped’ inquiries against Buzdar. The ACE is probing allegations against Buzdar for taking bribes in transfers and postings.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

