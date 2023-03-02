DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2023

Nadra launches service enabling citizens to protect their personal data

APP Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 07:54pm

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday launched Pakistan’s first data protection service — Ijazat Aap Ki — putting citizens in charge of their personal data.

The service will enable citizens to give their consent before the verification of their identity cards and ensure that their sensitive data is protected and secure at all times.

Nadra has guaranteed that the confidentiality of citizens’ data will be protected by efficient measures.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik, while launching the service, said that consent management was a digital mechanism in line with his vision to protect citizens’ privacy and strengthen data security.

“Your data is your personal property, and just like your physical property, citizens are from now onwards empowered to control access and protect it against misuse or unwarranted use,” he stated.

Malik explained that service providers, including banks, will seek permission from citizens through a passcode before using their personal information.

He also emphasised the need for citizens to remain vigilant in protecting their personal information and urged them to take all necessary precautions to prevent identity theft and fraud.

Through this service, all verification transactions from March 2 will require a 6-digit passcode sent to the citizens’ registered mobile numbers to seek their consent to proceed with data sharing.

The pin number will be presented for authentication and will be deemed as the citizen’s consent to get their ID number verification from Nadra.

Nadra will collect the citizens’ mobile numbers at the time of registration for the ID card. The authority has also launched an SMS service, enabling citizens to enrol their mobile numbers.

Citizens can send a text message containing their 13-digit id card number on 8009 to register their mobile number with Nadra. In response, the authority will send a confirmation message to the sender when the enrollment is successful.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

It is also foolish to expect 'friendly countries' to step up to help us in a big way without the IMF on board.
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...
Troubling rhetoric
Updated 01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

Elections represent a vital aspect of democracy and should remain immune to the whims of leaders.
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...