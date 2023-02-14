Nadra launches mobile registration in Khyber

KHYBER: The district administration formally approved mobile registration by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in the remote localities of Bazaar Zakhakhel in Landi Kotal tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner Irshad Momand told Dawn that the mobile registration van would provide the much needed service to the residents of Bazaar Zakhakhel from February 13 to February 27.

He said that the facility was provided to the region as people were facing difficulties in travelling from Bazaar Zakhakhel to Nadra centre near Landi Kotal Bazaar.

He said that directives were issued to staff of the local administration, tribal elders, clerics and civil society members to inform people about the mobile registration so that a maximum number of local tribesmen could benefit from it.

