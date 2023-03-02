FIA to approach court for Farhat’s red warrants

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to initiate a process to bring Farhat Shahzadi, known as Farah Khan, back to the country.

The FIA had on Tuesday booked Shahzadi, a close friend of former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on the recommendation of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

An official said the FIA would get the red warrants of the suspect from the court before approaching the Interpol for her repatriation.

According to the FIR, the FIA says during the inquiry it transpired that Shahzadi had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery. Suspicious financial activity in her bank accounts was also reported.

“Huge credit transactions were made into her accounts during 2019-22 that don`t commensurate with her source of income,” it said.

The FIA also plans to investigate Shahzadi`s husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, in a money-laundering case.

The couple is said to have travelled abroad since the PML-N-led coalition government took power in April.

The FIA last week summoned the couple but they did not turn up.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023