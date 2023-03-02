DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2023

FIA to approach court for Farhat’s red warrants

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 07:04am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to initiate a process to bring Farhat Shahzadi, known as Farah Khan, back to the country.

The FIA had on Tuesday booked Shahzadi, a close friend of former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on the recommendation of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

An official said the FIA would get the red warrants of the suspect from the court before approaching the Interpol for her repatriation.

According to the FIR, the FIA says during the inquiry it transpired that Shahzadi had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery. Suspicious financial activity in her bank accounts was also reported.

“Huge credit transactions were made into her accounts during 2019-22 that don`t commensurate with her source of income,” it said.

The FIA also plans to investigate Shahzadi`s husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, in a money-laundering case.

The couple is said to have travelled abroad since the PML-N-led coalition government took power in April.

The FIA last week summoned the couple but they did not turn up.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

IT is all a bit confusing. Is it its familiarity with Pakistan’s poor track record or some sinister international...
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...
Troubling rhetoric
Updated 01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

Elections represent a vital aspect of democracy and should remain immune to the whims of leaders.
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...