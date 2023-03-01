Money laundering case against Farhat Shahzadi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday registered a case against Farhat Shahzadi, known as Farah Khan, on money laundering charges.

The FIA booked Shahzadi on the recommendation of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

According to the FIR, the FIA says that during the inquiry, it transpired that Farhat Shahzadi had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery. Suspicious financial activity in her bank accounts was also reported.

“Huge credit transactions were made into her accounts during 2019-22 that don’t commensurate with her source of income,” it said. The FIA is also investigating Shahzadi’s husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, in a money-laundering case.

The couple is said to have travelled abroad since the PML-N-led coalition government took power in April.

The FIA last week summoned the couple but they did not turn up. The National Accountability Bureau had also launched an “income beyond means” investigation and a money laundering probe against the couple.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023