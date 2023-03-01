DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2023

Money laundering case against Farhat Shahzadi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 09:54am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday registered a case against Farhat Shahzadi, known as Farah Khan, on money laundering charges.

The FIA booked Shahzadi on the recommendation of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

According to the FIR, the FIA says that during the inquiry, it transpired that Farhat Shahzadi had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery. Suspicious financial activity in her bank accounts was also reported.

“Huge credit transactions were made into her accounts during 2019-22 that don’t commensurate with her source of income,” it said. The FIA is also investigating Shahzadi’s husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, in a money-laundering case.

The couple is said to have travelled abroad since the PML-N-led coalition government took power in April.

The FIA last week summoned the couple but they did not turn up. The National Accountability Bureau had also launched an “income beyond means” investigation and a money laundering probe against the couple.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling rhetoric
Updated 01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

Elections represent a vital aspect of democracy and should remain immune to the whims of leaders.
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...
Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...