Money laundering: ACE launches fresh probe against Farhat, Rashid

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has launched a fresh probe against Farhat Shahzadi, known as Farah Khan, a close friend of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid in inquiries pending with it against them to determine whether they committed money laundering or not.

The PTI Punjab government’s tenure has also come under scrutiny as the ACE initiated a probe into all mega housing and other development projects on complaints of irregularities to ‘take action against those involved’.

“We have launched a review into the inquiries against Farhat Shahzadi and Sheikh Rashid with regard to their alleged involvement in money laundering. If the money laundering allegations are established, the matter will be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for legal action against them,” ACE Punjab Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha told Dawn on Saturday.

Matter to be referred to FIA if allegations established

He further said the ACE had also sought records from the commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding complaints of “irregularities and misappropriation” in various housing and other development projects of different departments in the province.

Earlier, the ACE had launched an investigation against Sheikh Rashid, who is considered close to ousted premier Imran Khan, on the allegations of misappropriation of millions of rupees on account of fee in the sale of state land to Life Residencia Islamabad Housing Society.

Before the caretaker government of Mohsin Naqvi took over a month ago, the ACE had given a ‘clean chit’ to Farhat Shahzadi in a case of illegal allotment of two industrial plots, measuring 10 acre, to a company owned by her.

On the other hand, the FIA is already investigating Shehzadi and her husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, in a money-laundering case. The couple reportedly has been abroad since the PML-N-led coalition government took over in April last. The FIA last week had summoned the couple but they did not turn up.

The National Accountability Bureau had also launched income beyond means and money laundering probe against the couple.

Although the PML-N leadership, especially Maryam Nawaz, has been targeting Shahzadi and Bushra Bibi for what she alleged committing corruption of billions, practically a corruption reference has yet to be filed by NAB in a court of law against them.

PM’s special assistant on interior Attaullah Tarar had also announced plans for seeking “red warrants” to bring Farhat Shahzadi back to Pakistan from the UAE where she is believed to be residing.

The PTI has alleged that the PDM’s nominated caretaker set-up in Punjab had brought ‘its man’ in ACE to target the PTI and its allies and challenged his (Mr Chattha) appointment in the Lahore High Court.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023