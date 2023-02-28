DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan High Court rejects HDT chief’s bail plea

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 09:30am

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Monday rejected a bail plea of Haq Do Tehreek chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman in a case pertaining to violence that resulted in the death of a police official.

A division bench comprising BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul HassanTareen rejected the post-arrest bail plea filed by defence lawyers, with the observation that the protest launched by the group became “violent on the provocation of the petitioner that resulted in the murder of a police constable”.

In its order, the court noted that freedom of expression, speech, and holding gatherings was a constitutional right of everyone but the life of a police constable was also precious as the life of a political leader and a worker. The applicant of the bail before an arrest seems to be involved in a non-bailable crime, so he could not be granted bail after arrest, the court order stated.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

