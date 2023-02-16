JI demands release of HDT leaders, workers

GWADAR: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday announced that his party fully supported the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and the people of Gwadar and demanded that the government release all detained leaders and workers of the HDT.

Speaking at a news conference at the Gwadar Press Club, he assured his party’s complete support to the ongoing struggle and movement of the people of Gwadar and condemned the government and local administration for detaining HDT leaders and workers in false cases.

The JI emir also met HDT head Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman and other leaders in a local prison.

“If Gwadar is a game-changer, then the government must bring changes in the life of the local community,” he said, adding that the people of the area had long been demanding their fundamental rights, but the government had treated them like second-class citizens.

He said the HDT movement was against the CPEC, adding that the people only wanted to live a respectful life. The government, he said, must listen to people’s demands instead of rubbing salt on their wounds.

Mr Haq warned that if the government did not pay heed to the problems of the Gwadar people, he would lead them to Islamabad or bring people from across the country to Gwadar to make their voices heard.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023