DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2023

JI demands release of HDT leaders, workers

Behram Baloch Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 10:29am

GWADAR: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday announced that his party fully supported the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and the people of Gwadar and demanded that the government release all detained leaders and workers of the HDT.

Speaking at a news conference at the Gwadar Press Club, he assured his party’s complete support to the ongoing struggle and movement of the people of Gwadar and condemned the government and local administration for detaining HDT leaders and workers in false cases.

The JI emir also met HDT head Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman and other leaders in a local prison.

“If Gwadar is a game-changer, then the government must bring changes in the life of the local community,” he said, adding that the people of the area had long been demanding their fundamental rights, but the government had treated them like second-class citizens.

He said the HDT movement was against the CPEC, adding that the people only wanted to live a respectful life. The government, he said, must listen to people’s demands instead of rubbing salt on their wounds.

Mr Haq warned that if the government did not pay heed to the problems of the Gwadar people, he would lead them to Islamabad or bring people from across the country to Gwadar to make their voices heard.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More taxes
Updated 16 Feb, 2023

More taxes

Most additional tax measures will escalate the pace of monthly consumer price inflation, which has already surged to its 48-year high of 27.6pc.
Ali Wazir’s release
16 Feb, 2023

Ali Wazir’s release

A LONG, condemnable chapter of state persecution may be coming to a close with the release of Ali Wazir on Tuesday...
India’s BBC raids
16 Feb, 2023

India’s BBC raids

THE recent BBC documentary raising troubling questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the ...
Gas price increase
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

Gas price increase

It is unfortunate that no govt has ever had the political will to resolve Pakistan's economic issues.
Code of conduct
15 Feb, 2023

Code of conduct

IT is telling of the vitiated state of Pakistan’s present-day politics that even outlining a bare minimum ‘code...
‘Seditious’ utterances
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

‘Seditious’ utterances

THE PDM government appears hell-bent on clubbing its opponents, particularly those belonging to the PTI, with the ...